Death of Banko Brown: California AG rules DA didn't abuse discretion by not charging guard

article

California's Attorney General Rob Bonta has reviewed the 2023 shooting death of Banko Brown and found San Francisco's District Attorney's Office did not abuse its discretion when it decided not to charge the security guard who shot and killed Brown at Walgreens.

On April 27, 2023, Brown was shot by a guard, Michael Anthony, at a Market Street Walgreens during an altercation where Brown was allegedly shoplifting.

Bonta, in a June 4 letter written to noted civil rights attorney John Burris, stated D.A. Brooke Jenkins' Office did not believe a prosecution would result in a conviction. Burris had filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of Brown's family.

Bonta said his office, "carefully reviewed the investigative materials regarding the shooting" as well as additional submissions from Burris.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors also received a letter from the state A.G. on June 4. It was in response to the board's request for the AG's Office to review Brown's death.

Bonta concluded that "criminal charges should not be filed against Mr. Anthony."

Featured article

Following the D.A.'s decision to not charge the guard, Walgreens cut ties with Kingdom Group Protective Services, the security company based in Manteca.

Anthony was fined $1,500 for violations related to the fatal shooting.

Brown's death led to a public outcry over what many said was a senseless killing. Hundreds of activists gathered on Market Street to protest the shooting in the aftermath of Brown's death.

At the time of his death, friends said Brown was a trans man and an active community organizer who had struggled with housing instability for more than a decade.