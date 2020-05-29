Death of George Floyd sparks protests in San Jose

Protesters took to the streets of San Jose on Friday over the killing of George Floyd, just hours after a former Minneapolis police officer was arrested and charged with his death.

KTVU's SkyFox helicopter was above the scene around 2 p.m. as demonstrators flooded the streets.

At around 3:45 p.m. the California Highway Patrol said protesters were blocking all northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 101 near Alum Rock Avenue.

Protesters later moved off the highway and spilled onto Santa Clara Street.

A witness recorded video from the balcony of an apartment overlooking Highway 87 in Santa Clara County that appears to show a protester jumping on a car.

According to the San Jose Police Department, no arrests have been made.

Advertisement

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said he wants people to protest and use their constitutional right but he does not want anyone getting hurt.

"Whether we are in the street or not, we should share their outrage over the atrocious crime in Minneapolis. And we should share their sadness over George Floyd's horrible death," Liccardo said. "The anger and protests will always be appropriate responses to that injustice, but the violence won't be."

He confirmed that tear gas was deployed during protests at 10th and Santa Clara streets. The mayor said demonstrations in that area have been declared an unlawful assembly.

A police car was also damaged.

The protest comes four days after, now-fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, 44, was seen on camera kneeling on Floyd's neck as he was handcuffed and pleading that he could not breathe. Floyd later died at a hospital.

On Friday, Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the case.

According to the criminal complaint against Chauvin, he had his knee on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes, 46 seconds, including nearly three minutes after he stopped moving and talking, the Associated Press reports.