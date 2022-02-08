Death on BART tracks shuts down Orinda station for hours

BART officials said one person died on Monday evening after being hit by a train.

The person was confirmed dead at 5:35 p.m. after being found on the trackway, according to SFBART

The Orinda station was closed for several hours during the incident, and the yellow line had significant delays.

BART riders were frustrated as they weren't sure what was happening. Rider Joann Simmons said there were no alternate modes of transportation offered, and it was difficult to get answers at the station.

BART officials said no foul play was suspected.

The Orinda station reopened around 7:30 p.m., and no other details were released.

