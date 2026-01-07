Decimated San Francisco immigration court to close at end of year

article

The Brief The San Francisco immigration court building on Montgomery Street is set to close in January 2027. The federal immigration building and smaller courtrooms at 630 Sansome Street are expected to remain status quo.



The San Francisco immigration court building — where nearly two dozen judges have since been fired or retired – is set to close in January 2027, according to one of those former judges.

SF immigration court closing

What we know:

Jeremiah Johnson, who was fired as an immigration judge in November and who is vice president of the National Association of Immigration Judges, confirmed on Wednesday what was first reported by Mission Local and the Chronicle.

He said he spoke to those with knowledge of a virtual Micosoft Teams Meeting on Tuesday, where they heard the Assistant Chief Immigration Judge Julie Nelson tell them the news.

What we don't know:

He said there was no memo, or no written notice. There was no reason given either.

Other federal building remains intact

The closure affects the court at 100 Montgomery Street, where the lease is up at the end of 2026.

Jeremiah did say that at least for now, the 630 Sansome Street building, which holds the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, such as naturalization and Green Card programs, isn't moving. The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices are also housed on Sansome Street. Affirmative asylum cases will be heard at the building on Hawthorne Street.