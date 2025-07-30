Delta pilot, ex-girlfriend charged in child sex abuse case appear in court

The Brief Rustom Bhagwagar, 34, and Jennifer Powell, 45, appeared in a Martinez courtroom on charges that they allegedly abused the woman's daughter. The defendants did not enter pleas. Both are held a $15 million bond each.



A Delta Airlines pilot and his ex-girlfriend made their first court appearance on Wednesday in Martinez on charges that they allegedly sexually abused the woman's daughter for years.

High bail ordered for ex-couple

What we know:

Rustom Bhagwagar, 34, and Jennifer Powell, 45, did not enter pleas and will return to Contra Costa County Superior Court in August.

Judge Glenn Kim ordered them not to contact the girl. They are each being held on $15 million bail.

"Protecting the safety of children and young people in our community is one of the highest priorities for the district attorney's office," said District Attorney Diana Becton.

She said the two face serious consequences if convicted of abusing the girl from 2018 to 2023.

"They could carry a sentence for each defendant of up to 15 years to life in prison," Becton said.

Identical 24-count complaint for both defendants

What we know:

Both Bhagwagar and Oowell have been charged with lewd acts with a child, aggravated sexual abuse, and sexual assault.

"There are 24 felony counts against both defendants in this case. All 24 counts are identical," said Haleigh Parkinson, the prosecutor handling the case. "Obviously, this is a tough place to be in, and we want to make sure we do everything we can to protect her identity now and going forward."

According to court documents obtained by KTVU, the survivor is Powell's daughter.

On Saturday night, Contra Costa sheriff's deputies and Homeland Security agents pulled the pilot from the Boeing 757 he co-piloted after it arrived at SFO from Minneapolis.

