Deputy injured in Oakland car ramming, sheriff's office says suspect in custody

A man with prior convictions was arrested in Oakland Tuesday for allegedly ramming sheriff's deputies vehicles and injuring a deputy near Fruitvale BART station, officials say.

Alameda County Sheriff's Office said deputies located a stolen vehicle around 2 p.m. as it was traveling on Interstate 580 in San Leandro. The deputies said they followed the vehicle until it was safe to conduct a traffic stop.

The sheriff's office said the suspect, Jose Barajas-Avalos, 27, of Oakland, intentionally rammed three occupied deputy vehicles in a parking lot at 35th Avenue and 12th Street. Two of the vehicles were disabled and the suspect managed to escape, officials said.

The sheriff's office did not describe the allegedly stolen vehicle the suspect was in.

The suspect was tracked by sheriff's department aircraft. He was found hiding in a parked vehicle on High Street near Interstate 880. Officials said he was taken into custody without further incident.

Alameda County Sheriffs Office vehicle damaged after a suspect allegedly rammed the car and injured a deputy. Photo: Alameda County Sheriffs Office.

The deputy who was hurt suffered minor injuries. Officials said his vehicle sustained major damage and had to be towed.

Barajas-Avalos has numerous arrests for vehicle theft on his record, the sheriff's office said. Hew was booked into the Santa Rita Jail for multiple felony offenses.