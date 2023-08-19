Deputy sheriff hospitalized after East Bay pursuit, crash

A deputy was hospitalized after a pursuit with a suspect who fled a traffic stop.

The pursuit started in El Sobrante around 1:55 a.m. Saturday and ended in Oakland, the Contra Costa County Sheriff confirmed.

As the deputy attempted the traffic stop, the suspect drove away leading the deputy on a pursuit that went westbound on Highway 80 into Oakland and then eastbound 580, authorities said.

ALSO: Martinez police shoot and kill suspect in cannabis dispensary break-in

The suspect slammed the breaks just past the 580/24 split and turned the car around, colliding with the patrol vehicle, according to authorities.

After fleeing on foot, the suspect was taken into custody.

The deputy was taken to the hospital and later released.