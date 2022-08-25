Derek Chauvin moved from Minnesota to federal prison in Arizona

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who murdered George Floyd, has been moved from a state prison in Oak Park Heights, Minnesota, to federal prison in Tucson, Arizona.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections says U.S. Marshals picked Chauvin up from Oak Park Heights on Wednesday. He will serve the remainder of his sentence in the federal prison system.

He was sentenced to 22.5 years in state prison for murdering Floyd. As part of his plea deal in federal court, in which he was sentenced to more than 20 years for depriving Floyd of his civil rights, he'll serve out his sentence in federal prison, concurrently with his state sentence.

Chauvin's mom and his legal team had asked that he be placed close to family in the upper Midwest.

Federal inmates typically serve 85% of their sentence in custody.