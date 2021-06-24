Derek Chauvin sentencing: Live video and what to expect

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will be sentenced Friday for the murder of George Floyd. Sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. FOX 9 will broadcast the sentencing live in its entirety on air and streaming at fox9.com/live.

In April, a Hennepin County jury found Chauvin guilty of all three counts he was facing for his role in Floyd’s May 25, 2020 death: second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. However, Chauvin will only be sentenced for the most serious charge, second-degree unintentional murder.

Derek Chauvin in court on April 20, 2021.

At the sentencing, prosecutors and the defense will make their case for how much time Chauvin should serve. The sentencing is also a chance for those directly affected to tell the judge how the crime has changed their life. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison invited the public to submit a statement online explaining how Chauvin’s actions impacted them, which could be read in court. Members of Floyd’s family are also expected to give victim impact statements.

What sentence is Chauvin expected to get?

Second-degree unintentional murder carries a presumptive sentence of 12 1/2 years in prison, according to the state’s sentencing guidelines. However, Judge Peter Cahill is considering aggravating factors that could warrant a higher sentence.

In his court ruling last month, Cahill said he found four aggravating factors that supported an upward departure from the sentencing guidelines: Chauvin abused his position of authority as a police officer, Floyd was treated with particular cruelty, Chauvin committed the crime as part of a group and he committed the crime in front of children.

Cahill could sentence Chauvin to up to 40 years in prison, however, experts say he is unlikely to get more than 30 years. Prosecutors are asking for a 30-year sentence, while Chauvin’s defense team wants probation.

Whatever the sentence, Chauvin will have to serve two-thirds of it behind bars per state law. The remainder will be spent in some form of supervised release.

Death of George Floyd

Floyd, 46, died on May 25, 2020 after Chauvin pinned him to the ground outside Cup Foods at the intersection of 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis and pressed his knee on his neck even as Floyd, who was handcuffed, repeatedly cried out that he could not breathe. Two other Minneapolis police officers, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, helped restrain Floyd, while a third officer, Tou Thao, held back bystanders and kept them from intervening in the over nine-minute-long restraint.

Kueng, Lane and Thao are all charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter for their roles in Floyd’s death. Their state trial will take place in March 2022 after it was delayed to allow a federal case against all four officers, including Chauvin, to go forward. This spring, a federal grand jury indicted Chauvin, Thao, Kueng and Lane on charges they violated Floyd’s civil rights during his deadly arrest last year.

Floyd’s death sparked conversations about race and policing nationwide. As a result, the Justice Department has launched a sweeping civil investigation into the patterns and practices of the Minneapolis Police Department.