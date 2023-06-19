DeSantis stumps for campaign cash, support in Woodside

A procession of black SUVs with tinted windows, Monday, headed from Sacramento to Woodside. Inside one of the vehicles, Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., prepared to test the West Coast political waters.

"We’ve got to end this culture of losing that’s infected the Republican Party in recent years," he said a week prior, at a presidential campaign rally.

Many of Woodside’s 5,300 affluent residents were unaware a Republican presidential candidate would come to town this day.

"Down here in Woodside, he’s probably gonna find a few people that care for him," said resident Eric Parton.

U.S. Census Bureau figures showed Woodside has a median household income over $375,000 per year. And a median family income of over $400,000 annually. The average home here costs $4.5 million, making this small arboreal town fertile ground for political fundraising.

"That makes sense. People come out here, there’s so much money out here, and stuff. I think it’s kind of hilarious DeSantis is gonna come out here, and we’re this liberal hells cape, and we can’t do anything right," said San Carlos resident Josh Rowe.

Experts say it’s not just about the money.

"He’s trying to get a jump on Trump," said Dr. Patricia Crouse, a University of New Haven political scientist.

She said DeSantis currently has a duel need. He’s mired in second place, well behind former President Donald Trump. And he needs to distinguish himself from an ever-expanding Republican field. So deep-pocket donors in Woodside are one prescription for his would be presidential ailments.

"He’s trying to, probably, get in there early," said Dr. Crouse. "California has a relatively early primary. It’s in early March. So I think he’s just trying to be first, and maybe build up some sort of lead."

DeSantis will also need to grow a war chest to compete and defeat Trump, while changing some hearts and minds in the Golden State. Experts said it’s a tall task. And many Peninsula residents said they believed DeSantis will fall short, in this neck of the woods.

"I think the social stuff he’s trying to sell in Florida, doesn’t fly in California," said Rowe. Added Parton, "I don’t care for him. I don’t like his politics. And I don’t even know if I’d want to go to Florida because he’s there."

The site of DeSantis’ evening fundraiser has not been made public.

