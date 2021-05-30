Despite elevated gas prices, Memorial Day weekend travel makes a comeback

TSA has hit a milestone. It screened slightly more than 1.9 million travelers Friday, the most since the pandemic began.

AAA says it’s expecting 60% more Memorial Day weekend travelers this year than in 2020.

Compared to pre-pandemic levels of 2019, AAA says travel is still down about 13%, but it’s making a comeback, especially this holiday weekend.

37 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home this memorial day weekend, according to AAA spokesperson Sergio Avila.

"This weekend will likely be the heaviest amount of travel we have seen probably since the pandemic."

While some may hop on planes, or trains, AAA says the vast majority will drive, and that means they’ll be filling up, and paying up at the pump.

A graph from Y-chart shows the trend in US gas prices, now averaging $3.11 a gallon nationwide.

That would be a bargain here, as Gas Buddy shows Bay Area prices above $4, more than a buck above the national average.

"It seems to be pretty expensive right now. It gets expensive during the summer, but it seems a lot more right now," said driver, James Meuleners.

"I’ve noticed that it’s up in the high $4 range. I have noticed that," said Molly Allen, while gassing up in Alameda.

AAA says it’s found expensive gas won’t stop people from hitting the road, but does impact people’s plans.

"Maybe they’ll get a more budget hotel or spend a little less on food, do more free activities, but it won’t deter them completely from canceling their vacation," said Avila.

With hot weather expected, many travelers may drive to lakes and rivers to cool off, but getting on the water could be a challenge for some.

Lee Arbach has been in the kayak and raft selling business for 40 years, and now runs a home-based shop, The Boat People, in Danville.

He couldn’t show us much inventory because he has little. He says it’s due to foreign suppliers temporarily shuttering factories during COVID-19.

"It's been a situation where we’re turning away about three-quarters of the phone calls that we’re getting right now because we simply can’t supply equipment that they’re after," said Arbach.

Even though some may make it to the lakes and rivers, they might be able to bring along the equipment they want.

Arbach adds, the problem is rife through much of the sporting goods industry.

As for gas prices, an analyst says demand will likely keep prices elevated throughout the summer.