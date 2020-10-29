Despite fears, election officials insist no evidence of drop box tampering in Richmond

The Richmond City Clerk's Office responded to reports of ballot theft on Thursday after some voters expressed they have not been able to confirm whether their ballots were received.

The allegations come from some voters who said they dropped their ballots off at an authorized election drop box at Richmond City Hall.

The Contra Costa County Election Division is aware of the accusations, but election officials refute those claims.

"The ballot box at Richmond City Hall has been inspected by the County, and they have no reason to believe that the box has been tampered with," city officials said in a statement.

Local authorities said ballots are routinely picked up by the county during the week and on Saturdays.

The clerk's office said it could take three to four business days for a ballot to be reported as received by the county elections office.