Wind Advisory
from SUN 2:00 AM PDT until SUN 5:00 PM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore
High Surf Warning
from SUN 11:00 PM PDT until TUE 11:00 AM PDT, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern Monterey Bay
Wind Advisory
from SUN 5:00 AM PDT until SUN 8:00 PM PDT, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Northern Monterey Bay
Flash Flood Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM PDT until SUN 11:00 PM PDT, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains
Flash Flood Watch
from SUN 5:00 AM PDT until SUN 11:00 PM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys
Wind Advisory
from SUN 5:00 AM PDT until SUN 11:00 PM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
from SUN 2:00 AM PDT until MON 3:00 AM PDT, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flash Flood Watch
from SUN 5:00 PM PDT until MON 4:00 AM PDT, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM PDT until SUN 11:00 PM PDT, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from SUN 2:00 AM PDT until SUN 2:00 PM PDT, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Flood Watch
from SAT 11:00 PM PDT until MON 5:00 PM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta

Despite rain prep precautions, wet weather welcome in Bay Area

San Rafael residents prep for storm

San Rafael has set up three sandbag locations – including one at Fire Station 55, where people can pick up the bags on a first-come, first-serve basis. Elissa Harrington reports

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - The city of San Rafael is warning residents of possible hazardous conditions caused by days of rain.

And so, the city has set up three sandbag locations – including one at Fire Station 55, where people can pick up the bags on a first-come, first-serve basis. 

Despite the precautions, which include having flashlights ready and cleaning out storm drains, the wet weather is a welcome change from hot and dry drought conditions.

The rain is especially helpful to fill up reservoirs. The Santa Clara Valley Water District said its reservoirs are at 11 percent capacity.

Tree brings down Muni wires in San Francisco

Tree brings down Muni wires in San Francisco in the lower Pacific Heights.

East Bay MUD said its reservoirs are 55 percent full – and even this week’s rain – which includes the biggest storm to hit on Sunday and Monday – won’t make a huge difference.

 "We're going to need about four big storms this season to fill up our reservoirs. Enough to average about 48 inches of rain," said spokeswoman Tracie Morales. 

Progressively stronger storms are expected to bring significant rain and snow into next week, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service said there was high confidence in the forecast for the arrival Sunday of an atmospheric river — a long and wide plume of moisture pulled in from the Pacific Ocean. That storm is also expected to affect Southern California.

Water experts say the big rainmaker won’t be enough to end the drought but it could be enough to lessen some water restrictions imposed on farmers earlier this year.

Precipitation began arriving late Sunday and dropped enough snow in the Sierra Nevada to temporarily shut down highways in high-elevation passes.

The rain and snow also have helped quiet some of the wildfires still burning since summer but in some cases the precipitation also made it difficult to use heavy equipment, according to daily situation reports.

3 storm systems will bring wet weather

Steve Paulson says there are three storm systems ahead, including today, Friday and Sunday.

Rain hit Bay Area marinas on Oct. 20, 2021 

Cars drive in the rain in the Bay Area on Oct. 20, 2021 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 