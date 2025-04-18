Diablo Valley College vandalized with carved swastika, hate speech

article

Diablo Valley College president Susan Lamb sent a letter to students and employees Thursday to tell them about two recent incidents of antisemitism on the Pleasant Hill campus.

Someone carved a swastika onto a wall in the math building and antisemitic graffiti was found in the library's downstairs bathroom, Lamb said. Workers removed the language and symbols, and campus police are investigating.

"There is no question that these are trying times," Lamb wrote. "And, as we are heading toward finals and graduation, I do not want our students to be disrupted by fear and anxiety that may result from this incident."

Lamb encouraged the DVC community to reach out to those who may need additional support, and listed resources for both students and employees to access.

"Now, more than ever, we must remain committed to providing a safe and welcoming environment where all people are valued and belong," Lamb wrote. "DVC does not tolerate racist attitudes or hate speech of any kind. We take these incidents very seriously and will pursue code of conduct actions and criminal prosecution where appropriate."

A DVC spokesperson said Friday there are indications DVC students weren't responsible for either case but didn't elaborate.

"We must take care of ourselves and one another in our pursuit of a brighter future for our students and our communities," Lamb wrote. "We cannot let the bad actions of a few individuals have the power to derail us from our goals. We acknowledge this hate incident occurred, and seek justice, but there is no better way to fight back than to forge ahead and finish this semester strong."