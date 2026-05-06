Disabled athlete in Menlo Park sets out to swim 26 miles on his birthday

The Brief Aleksei Averchenko entered the water at 6 a.m. Wednesday with the goal of swimming 26.2 miles, the equivalent distance of a running marathon. His career came to a sudden halt in late 2023 when a driver crashed into his bike, breaking his spine. Averchenko estimates the swim will take approximately 12 hours to complete.



A former Olympic hopeful whose dreams were derailed by a catastrophic accident is proving that mindset can overcome physical limitations by attempting a marathon swim at a local pool in Menlo Park.

Marathon swim

What we know:

Aleksei Averchenko entered the water at 6 a.m. Wednesday with the goal of swimming 26.2 miles, the equivalent distance of a running marathon. The feat marks a significant milestone in a journey that began with a life-altering tragedy.

Two and a half years ago, Averchenko was a professional triathlete with aspirations of competing on the world stage and in the Olympics. However, his career came to a sudden halt in late 2023 when a driver crashed into his bike, breaking his spine.

While the injury left Averchenko unable to run or bike, he dedicated himself to re-learning how to swim. He said the challenge is a way to prove he still possesses the mindset of a world champion, even when his body presents limits.

"I always wanted to go to the Olympics, and it didn't happen," Averchenko said. "After the accident, it was a hard stop, and I felt inside something was not finished yet. For some reason I felt like I am not done with this chapter; I wanted to do something else."

In addition to his personal training, Averchenko now coaches aspiring young triathletes, some of whom are expected to visit the pool later today to show their support.

Averchenko estimates the swim will take approximately 12 hours to complete.

To maintain his energy levels throughout the day, he plans to consume about four pounds of sugar in the form of liquid gels.

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