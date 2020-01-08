Disruptions from ransomware attack persist at Contra Costa libraries

article

Contra Costa County Library officials are apologizing for some persisting service interruptions stemming from last week's ransomware attack.

The library system issued an outage update on Tuesday with a list of services restored.

Public WiFi, catalog account login, public printing and email and text notifications about holds and renewals are among the services that have not yet been restored.

The outages affected all 26 of the system's branches. The library system maintained that patrons' personal data was not compromised. All branches remained open during the incident.

KTVU reported on Wednesday that Pittsburg schools was also the victim of a ransomware attack over the holiday break in Contra Costa County. The FBI has been notified in that incident.

Meanwhile, the library system is working with Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office and Contra Costa District Attorney's office to investigate their attack.