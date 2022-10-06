Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 forms, expected to become Hurricane Julia this weekend

article

Potential Tropical Cyclone Thirteen formed in the Atlantic on Thursday and is forecast to become our next hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center says the system is located east-southest of Curacao with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. The government of Colombia has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the coast of Colombia from the Colombia/Venezuela border westward to Riohacha.

The system is moving toward the west near 15 mph and is expected to move near the ABC Islands, the coast of northwestern Venezuela, and the Guajira Peninsula of Colombia through Friday morning. The system is then forecast to move across the southwestern Caribbean Sea and approach the coast of Nicaragua on Sunday.

"The system could become a tropical depression by tonight, and is forecast to become a tropical storm on Friday. The system is then expected to become a hurricane by Sunday as it approaches the coast of Nicaragua," the NHC said.

If it does become a named storm, it would be Julia.

However, the system is not expected to have an impact on Florida at this time.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Twelve is located west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph and low weakening is forecast.

The depression is expected to become a remnant low within the next day and is not expected to have any impact on land.

So far, the 2022 Atlantic hurricane center has produced nine named storms: Alex, Bonnie, Colin, Danielle, Earl, Fiona, Gaston, Hermine, and Ian. The next two names on the list are Julia and Karl. October ranks as the third-most-active month (behind September and August) for tropical activity in the Atlantic Basin, typically producing about two named storms , one of which becomes a hurricane. And every other October, on average, one of those hurricanes intensifies into a " major hurricane ," achieving Category 3 or higher intensity on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale .

Hurricane season ends November 30.