DJ Khaled, DaBaby, Guns N’ Roses, Maroon 5 part of pre-Super Bowl LIV shows
NEW YORK (AP) - Guns N’ Roses, Maroon 5, DJ Khaled and DaBaby will bring the heat to Super Bowl week in Miami.
DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC Weather app for local weather alerts
On Location Experiences announced the lineup for its second Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, to take place Jan. 30 through Feb. 1 at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.
RELATED: Shakira, Jennifer Lopez announce Super Bowl 2020 halftime show on social media
DJ Khaled, who has collaborated with everyone from Jay-Z to Justin Bieber, will headline the EA SPORTS BOWL on Jan. 30. Khaled’s performance will include some of his famous friends. DaBaby, who had a huge hit this year with “Suge,” will also perform at the show. Other performers will be announced later.
Guns N’ Roses will headline on Jan. 31, while Maroon 5 and a special guest will perform at the Feb. 1.
RELATED: Super Bowl LIII had the lowest ratings in 10 years
Advertisement
“The Super Bowl is America's biggest cultural moment, so it attracts people from a variety of different worlds — it also is a mix of local, national, and international guests. We plan Super Bowl Music Fest to appeal to the broad demographic of Super Bowl weekend and book different genres nightly — this year, we have hip-hop for EA Sports Bowl on Thursday, classic rock on Friday, and global pop on Saturday,” Amit Dhawan, co-executive producer of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, said in a statement.
RELATED: 10 best Super Bowl commercials of all time
Tickets for the three-day festival go on sale Monday.
DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news
Super Bowl 54 will take place on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.