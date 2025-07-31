Remains found in Alameda identified after 16 years with DNA technology

article

The Brief DNA technology identifies 16-year-old Alameda cold case remains. Alameda police are working to return him to his family.



A DNA laboratory in Texas has identified human remains found in Alameda 16 years ago.

Using forensic genetic genealogy, the biotechnology company Othram identified the remains as 20-year-old Esteban Pablo, whose skeletal remains were discovered floating in Alameda Marina in 2008.

"The identification of Esteban Pablo is the 67th case in the state of California where officials have publicly announced the use of Othram's technology, which combines the power of DNA analysis with the reach of forensic genetic genealogy," Kristen Mittelman, chief development officer at Othram said.

According to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, the remains were found with a white or gray sock inside a "skateboarder" style shoe.

The office said additional skeletal remains were discovered in July 2011.

Because only a partial skeleton was recovered, the cause and manner of death remain undetermined.

In 2024, the Alameda County Sheriff-Coroner and the California Department of Justice partnered with Othram to use advanced forensic DNA analysis in hopes of identifying the remains.

According to Othram, the remains were sent to their laboratory where they built a DNA profile for genealogical research.

"Othram’s in-house forensic genetic genealogy team then used the profile in a genetic genealogy investigation to develop new leads in the case," the company said.

With the new leads, after follow-up inquiries, investigators located potential relatives and confirmed a genetic relationship by comparing their DNA to the unknown man’s DNA profile.

This led to the identification of Pablo, who was last seen in Alameda County in September 2007, a year before his remains were recovered.

"This cutting-edge technology is getting real answers for real families, across California and across the country," Mittelman said.

This is not the first cold case in the Bay Area to be solved using DNA technology.

Earlier this year, the San Jose Police Department identified a suspect in a nearly 30-year-old murder case.

Investigators said DNA testing led them to Victor Lamont Ferguson, the primary suspect in the 1997 murder of Karen Gevorkov.

Alameda County authorities are now working with Pablo’s family to return his remains to Honduras.