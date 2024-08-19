DNC 2024: California delegation will be front and center

Morning events have already started in Chicago on Monday, the first day of the Democratic National Convention.

There is a lot happening before Thursday night's big culminating event, when Vice President Kamala Harris will officially accept her party's nomination.

We are just hours away from the kickoff of the Democratic National Convention, but before the floor session begins, California Democrats met this morning over breakfast to talk about the week ahead and their excitement for this process. California boasts the largest delegation at nearly 500 strong.

The Bay Area is well represented in that contingent. California Democrats rolled out a long list of speakers and elected officials this morning to fire up the crowd including Senator Laphonza Butler and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Now, this delegation, exuding pride, tells us they are honored to nominate a daughter of California, the first Black and South Asian woman to lead a major party's presidential ticket. We should also point out that the California delegation will be well positioned on the floor directly in front of the stage at the United Center, a nod to Harris's home state. Here's what some of the delegates said about this historic moment.

"All of us saw her brilliance, her creativity, her compassion, and for the rest of the country to get to know her at this moment. This is her moment. But that being said, while there's a ton of enthusiasm and we're all fired up, we're all clear-eyed about what the next 80 days is going to mean," San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu.

"It's like winning the lottery. To be able to witness history, to see a woman candidate move on, to be the President of the United States, and then a woman of color means a lot to me. I think about my grandparents and my parents. They would have loved to see this," Alexis Lewis of San Mateo told KTVU.

Vice President Harris is on the ground in Chicago, tut this first session Monday night belongs to President Joe Biden. The president is set to deliver the opening keynote speech tonight. A month ago, he was the nominee, set to accept the nomination on the last night. Now, he'll discuss his legacy, a sign of how rapidly this race has changed in the last month.

Campaign officials say Biden will speak about his successes during his presidency as he starts to wrap up 50 years in public service. He will also make a case for Vice President Harris and pass the torch, as some have said is a

"Very selfless on his part. He's one of the greatest, most consequential presidents in our country's history, Joe Biden is. By dint of his vision, his values, his strategic thinking, the empathy that is in his heart for the American people, and that was captured by his understanding that the baton needed to be passed," former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters.

While Democrats celebrate and plan for the race to November, thousands of protesters are converging on Chicago to get the attention of their elected leaders. Several organizations and causes are represented, including a large pro-Palestinian contingent calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The city of Chicago and its law enforcement partners say they are prepared for several demonstrations.

In counter programming, former President Trump and vice presidential nominee JD Vance will be holding events every night of this week, their busiest campaign schedule so far. That week begins with an economic policy rally in the swing state of Pennsylvania.

We learned that Michelle Obama will be speaking on Tuesday. Three presidents are expected to address the DNC this week, including former President Bill Clinton, former President Barack Obama, and President Biden. In addition to Michelle Obama, doctor Jill Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will speak this week,

Retired Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger is expected to take the stage and make the case for Vice President Harris as well.