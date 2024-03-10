Dog stolen during burglary of Oakland business

article

Police in Oakland are asking for your help in identifying a man suspected of burglarizing a business and stealing a dog.

He's one of three suspects who allegedly burglarized a business and took a Dogo Argentino dog last week in the area of 98th and Edes Avenue. The group used a newer model white Infiniti Q50 during the crime, along with a second vehicle.

The dog named "Ghost" was taken in the burglary. Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland Police Department.

