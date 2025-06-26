DOJ charges 2 more FCI Dublin officers with sex crimes bringing total to 10

article

The Brief DOJ charges 2 more FCI Dublin officers with sex crimes. A total of 10 former FCI Dublin officers have been charged with sex crimes, the most of any prison in the country. FCI Dublin shut down in 2024 because the Bureau of Prisons couldn't change the sexualized culture there.



The Department of Justice on Thursday announced that two former correctional officers at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin have been charged with sex crimes, bringing the number to 10, the highest number of BOP employees charged with these crimes of any prison in the country.

Jeffrey Raymond Wilson and Lawrence Gacad were charged on Wednesday with the sexual abuse of female inmates.

Federal prosecutors charged Wilson, 34, with five counts of sexual abuse of a ward related a woman identified only as C.S., on multiple occasions in a medical room at the prison's camp between March 14, 2022, and Aug. 16, 2022. Some of the allegations include oral sex, or more specifically that he "caused contact between his penis and C.S.'s mouth."

Wilson is also charged with falsely telling federal agents that he had never had sexual contact with C.S. and that he had never given her contraband while she was incarcerated.

Gacad, 33, is charged with one count of abusive sexual contact related to his alleged abuse of a woman identified as S.L., between March 1, 2022, and June 14, 2022.

The charges do not allege that either officer had sexual intercourse with the women.

Their cases were filed in U.S. District Court, Northern District of California by Asst. U.S. Attorneys Andrew Paulson and Alethea Sargent.

It was unclear if either former officer had a defense attorney.

So far, seven other officers, including former Warden Ray Garcia, have been convicted and sentenced to prison for their various sex crimes.

A mistrial was declared in April for the eighth officer, Darrell "Dirty Dick" Smith, after a jury couldn't agree on whether to find him guilty. A new trial for him is scheduled for August.

The Bureau of Prisons didn't immediately respond for comment on the new charges.

In April 2024, former BOP Director Colette Peters shut down FCI Dublin, saying she couldn't change the sexualized culture there.

It now sits empty and the future use for the building is unknown, despite talks of possibly turning it into an ICE detention center.

The 600 women who used to be incarcerated there have either been released or transferred to other prisons across the country.