Dolores Park stabbing: What we know about the 8 arrests

A fight at San Francisco’s Dolores Park on Wednesday evening ended with two people stabbed and eight suspects, including minors, arrested, police said.

Officers were called to the park around 4:50 p.m. following reports of a fight involving a group of people and a possible stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from stab wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital. One man sustained life-threatening injuries, while the other’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Police said five minors and three adults were arrested for their alleged roles in the incident.

The adult suspects were identified as 18-year-old Fernando Moreno Hernandez, 18-year-old David Paz and 19-year-old Yeferson Mondragon-Ortiz. They were booked into San Francisco County Jail.

The juveniles were transported to and booked into the Juvenile Justice Center. They are not being identified due to their age.

All eight suspects were charged with attempted murder, conspiracy and assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities have not said what led to the fight and stabbing