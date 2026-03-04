2 stabbed in San Francisco's Dolores Park, mix of juveniles and adults detained
SAN FRANCISCO - One man is in life-threatening condition after he and another man were stabbed in San Francisco's Dolores Park on Wednesday.
Stabbing at the park
What we know:
Police said they responded to the Mission District Park at around 4:50 p.m., when they learned of a group involved in a physical altercation.
While on their way, the officers were notified this was a possible stabbing. When they arrived at the park, officers located two men with stab wounds. The officers rendered medical aid until paramedics arrived. Both men were taken to the hospital. One victim was in life-threatening condition while the other had non-life-threatening injuries.
After searching the area, officers with the San Francisco Police Department detained six juveniles and two adults in connection to the stabbing.
No other information about the victims or the persons detained was made available. It is not clear if the victims were known to the persons who injured them.
Police said they are still conducting their investigation and that the information they have so far provided is preliminary.
