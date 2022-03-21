DoorDash driver robbed at gunpoint during delivery in American Canyon

article

A DoorDash driver was robbed at gunpoint while dropping off an order in American Canyon Sunday night.

Authorities said the driver was dropping off an order just before 8 p.m. at The Lodge at Napa Junction Apartments on Eucalyptus Drive.

The DoorDash driver told responding officers that when she arrived at the apartment complex she could not find the apartment number she was dispatched to.

The woman had been in contact with the customer who then gave her a location in the parking lot of the complex where they could meet.

The DoorDash driver was approached by a tall, thin, Black man who was wearing a face covering, police said. The man pointed a gun at the victim's head. He then took the woman's car keys and cell phone from her hands.

The suspect got into the driver's 2019 silver Nissan SUV and drove off at a high rate of speed, officers said.

The suspect and the victim's vehicle have not been located.