Two killed in in San Jose; neighbor heard arguing

The Brief Two men were killed in the 700 block of Santa Clara Street. One neighbor told KTVU she heard arguing and a car speeding off. Police have not released many details.



San Jose police said two men were killed late Thursday night, but they did not provide many more details.

What we know:

In a brief social media post early Friday morning, police said the deaths were reported Thursday at 10:11 p.m. in the 700 block of Santa Clara Street.

Officers were called out to that area after someone called about a person being shot, police said.

When they arrived, they said two men were pronounced dead. Police did not offer any other details other than Santa Clara Street from S. 14th to S. 16th streets would be closed during the investigation.

What we don't know:

Police did not release the names of those killed, if there were any suspects or a motive for the deaths.

On Friday morning, police had still blocked off the street, and they were seen congregating around one particular house on the street, lined with palm trees.

One woman told KTVU that she heard people arguing, then a car sped off.

Police went door to door, asking if neighbors had heard anything.

San Jose police block off 700 Santa Clara Street after two men were killed. March 13, 2026