The Brief Former NFL running back Doug Martin, 36, died while in custody of Oakland police Saturday after an early-morning residential break-in on Ettrick Street. Martin’s former agency, Athletes First, said he battled mental health challenges and that his parents were seeking help for him before the incident. Oakland police, internal affairs, and the district attorney’s office are investigating; involved officers have been placed on paid leave.



As the investigation continues into the death of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland Raiders running back Doug Martin, new details are emerging about what the 36-year-old was battling before he died in police custody.

Agency says Martin struggled with mental health

Athletes First, the sports agency that represented Martin during his time with the Buccaneers, said he had struggled with mental health challenges.

"Privately, Doug battled mental health challenges that profoundly impacted his personal and professional life. Ultimately, mental illness proved to be the one opponent from which Doug could not run," the agency said in a statement.

The agency added that Martin’s parents were trying to get him help, even during his encounter with Oakland police on Saturday that preceded his death.

"Doug’s parents were actively seeking medical assistance for him and had contacted local authorities for support," the statement continued. "Feeling overwhelmed and disoriented, Doug fled his home during the night and entered a neighbor’s residence two doors down, where he was taken into custody by police."

Police describe early-morning break-in

Oakland police said officers responded to a report of a break-in early Saturday in the 11000 block of Ettrick Street. After the initial call, police received a second call from Martin’s mother, reporting that her son was experiencing a medical emergency related to the same incident.

When officers arrived, they found Martin inside the residence. According to police, officers attempted to detain him, and a brief struggle ensued.

"After being taken into custody, Martin became unresponsive," the department said.

Paramedics were called, and Martin was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Cause of death under investigation

The cause of Martin’s medical emergency remains unknown.

The police department said its Homicide Section and Internal Affairs Bureau are investigating, along with oversight from the Oakland Police Commission, the Community Police Review Agency, and the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.

All Oakland police in-custody deaths are automatically investigated by the department's homicide section, which does not necessarily mean a homicide occurred.

Bay Area civil rights attorney John Burris said an autopsy will be key to determining whether any medical issues—or the use of force—played a role in Martin’s death.

"Did he show signs of mental derangement, alcohol, drugs, anything that would suggest he wasn't all there?" Burris said. "It might suggest a different way of trying to handle him."

The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave, per department protocol.

Remembering Doug Martin

Martin, a native of Stockton, was an All-Pro running back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and finished his NFL career with the Oakland Raiders in 2018.

He was drafted 31st overall in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft after a standout career at Boise State. As a rookie, he rushed for 1,454 yards and 11 touchdowns, earning a Pro Bowl selection. He had another 1,400-yard season in 2015 and was named First-Team All-Pro.

Over his six-year career, Martin totaled 5,356 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns.