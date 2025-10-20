Oakland police confirmed that former NFL running back Doug Martin was involved in a break-in at a home before suffering a medical emergency. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland Raiders star died while in police custody on Saturday.

Police initially called to burglary

What we know:

"Prior to his death, Martin was involved in a break-in at a residence in Oakland," the Oakland Police Department said in a statement.

Authorities said officers were called around 4:15 a.m. Saturday to a home in the 11000 block of Ettrick Street following reports of a break-in. Shortly after, police received a second report of a person "experiencing a medical emergency" at the same location.

Related article

When officers arrived, they found Martin inside the residence. According to OPD, officers attempted to detain Martin, and a brief struggle ensued.

"After being taken into custody, Martin became unresponsive," the department said.

Paramedics were called to the scene, and Martin was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Investigation into in-custody death

What's next:

The cause of Martin’s medical emergency remains unknown. The police department said its Homicide Section and Internal Affairs Bureau are investigating, along with oversight from the Oakland Police Commission, the Community Police Review Agency, and the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.

All Oakland police in-custody deaths are automatically investigated by the Homicide Section, that does not mean a homicide occurred.

The officers involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave, per department protocol.

Family asks for privacy

What they're saying:

"It is with great sadness to inform you all that Doug Martin passed away Saturday morning," Martin’s family said in a statement to Fox Sports. "Cause of death is currently unconfirmed. Please respect our privacy at this time."

NFL career and legacy

Big picture view:

Martin, a native of Stockton, was an All-Pro running back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He finished his NFL career with the Oakland Raiders in 2018.

He was drafted 31st overall in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft after a standout college career at Boise State. As a rookie, he rushed for 1,454 yards and 11 touchdowns, earning a Pro Bowl selection. He posted another 1,400-yard season in 2015, earning First-Team All-Pro honors.

Over his six-year career, Martin amassed 5,356 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns.

Teams and officials react

The Raiders issued a statement saying, "The condolences of the entire Raider Nation are with Doug's family at this time."

The Buccaneers also shared their condolences, stating, "We are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of Doug Martin... Doug made a lasting impact on our franchise."

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee expressed her condolences as well.

"We mourn the loss of Doug Martin, an Oaklander who had a distinguished NFL career and tragically passed away Saturday morning," the mayor said.