Steam billows in downtown San Francisco after water main break

A water main break in downtown San Francisco on Sunday caused large visible plumes of smoke to billow into city streets.

According to the San Francisco Department of Water, the water main broke at 150 Post St. The agency added that it caused a steam line nearby to release steam through manhole covers.

The water main did not affect drinking water and no injuries were reported.

Many in the area stopped to find out what was going on, including San Francisco resident Christine Kemp, who called it an "otherworldly scene."

"It looks like steam coming out of the ground, but there was so much of it that I knew something was wrong," she said.

In an interview with KTVU at the scene, the San Francisco Fire Department said the steam was not dangerous.

Bay City News contributed to this report.