'Drag Me Downtown' holds show finale ahead of SF Pride

For a second year in a row, ‘Drag Me Downtown’ helped usher in the start of San Francisco Pride. The pop-up drag show series, which has been taking over downtown venues each week this month, held its finale on Thursday.

Performer, Bobby Friday, said the series is all about, "celebrating the beautiful and vibrant diverse queer culture that’s here in San Francisco and bringing that into spaces that you wouldn’t typically find us."

The event is the brainchild of The Downtown SF Partnership.



"It’s just a great way to get folks into these restaurants unfamiliar with them, and let them know, this is a place that’s welcoming for everybody," said Melissa Buckminster of The Downtown SF Partnership.

Thursday's ‘Drag Me Downtown’ finale was hosted by One Market Restaurant.

"It’s been a rough few years, especially in this part of downtown, and we participated last year. Brought lots of wonderful new people to us, and we’re just thrilled to be a part of it, thrilled that we were asked to do it again this year," said Lorenzo Bouchard, general manager of One Market Restaurant.