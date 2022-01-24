Dramatic drop in home listings in Bay Area

A new report shows skyrocketing prices are just one of the challenges Bay Area home buyers face.

Data from Zillow shows the number of homes listed for sale in December dropped 32% in the East and South Bay and 22% in the San Francisco.

Last year during the pandemic, California beat an almost 18-year record for a single month's home sales and pricing spike.

The average price of a single family home in the Bay Area hit $1.2 million in December.

Advertisement

SEE ALSO: Silicon Valley real estate listing open to offers in cryptocurrency