Expand / Collapse search

Dramatic photos show car toppled by tree in Oakland

Published 
Updated 7:29PM
Oakland
KTVU FOX 2
article

Photo is courtesy of @OaklandFireLive on Twitter

OAKLAND, Calif. - One person was transported to an Oakland hospital after a tree fell onto their car Wednesday evening.

The tree came crashing down in the area of Shepherd Canyon Road and Shelterwood Drive, according to a tweet from firefighters.

A photo taken from inside the vehicle shows the window smashed out with part of the tree inside.

The person sustained minor injuries.

Photo is courtesy of @OaklandFireLive on Twitter