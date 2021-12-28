DRAMATIC PHOTOS: Snow blankets Northern California

From Oakland to Truckee, snow blanketed the Bay Area and beyond this Christmas season.

Nearly 17 feet of snow fell in the Donner Lake region as of Tuesday, making it the snowiest December on record and the third-snowiest month ever since 1970, according to UC Berkeley's Central Sierra Snow Lab.

The snow meant closed roads, stranded vacationers, blizzard ski conditions, family outings to see the rare sight and a snow pack that will help ease the drought.

Check out some of the images we've captured from Mt. Diablo to Livermore's wine country.

Snow is spotted in the Santa Cruz mountains on Dec. 28, 2021

Snowy Mount Hamilton on Dec. 28, 2021

Snow covered Santa Clara County's Mount Hamilton, which stands 4,200 feet tall on Dec. 28, 2021

A truck plows snow in the Sierra on Dec. 27, 2021.

Nearly 17 feet of snow has fallen in the Donner Lake region of California as of Dec. 28, 2021.

A dusting of snow is seen atop Mt. Helena on Dec. 28, 2021.

Snow falls on cars in a parking lot in Napa County on Dec. 28, 2021.

Snow falls in Napa County on Dec. 28, 2021.

A family walks in the snow on Mount Diablo on Christmas Day 2021/

Mount Hamilton got 6 inches of snow over the weekend.

Snow covers a gas station near Truckee, Calif. Dec. 28, 2021

Highway 50 reopened in the Sierra, but Interstate 80 between Colfax and the Nevada state line still remains closed. Dec. 28, 2021

Drivers were stranded in the snow in the Sierra because of blizzard conditions. I-80 was shut down. Dec. 27, 2021

These two girls were trying to catch a glimpse of snow on Grizzly Peak in Oakland. Dec. 27, 2021

The average annual snowfall at Mt. Diablo Junction is 1.2 inches per year, making the view of the mountain's snowy peak this morning a relatively rare sight. Dec. 28, 2021

Snow fell on Mount Diablo, elevation 3,800 feet. Dec. 28, 2021

Advertisement