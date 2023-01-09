Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
until TUE 10:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 PM PST until TUE 12:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 4:00 AM PST until TUE 1:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
High Surf Warning
from TUE 8:00 AM PST until WED 2:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern Monterey Bay
Flood Watch
until WED 4:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 PM PST until TUE 4:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Flood Watch
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Dramatic video shows rockslide, flooding on Route 168 in Fresno County

Published 
Severe Weather
KTVU FOX 2

Landslide shuts down Route 168 in Fresno County

California Highway Patrol officers in Fresno County urged motorists to avoid travel to Shaver Lake after a landslide closed Route 168.

FRESNO, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol issued a dire message for motorists to avoid traveling on State Route 168 in Fresno County.

Rockslides and flooding have plagued California after the region was slammed by a series of storms.

MORE COVERAGE: 'Relentless parade' of rain in California prompts Biden to declare emergency

CHP Fresno shared video of a rockslide on Highway 168 that prompted the closure of the four-lane road.

"Avoid travel to Shaver Lake and above if at all possible!," said CHP.