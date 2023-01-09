Dramatic video shows rockslide, flooding on Route 168 in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol issued a dire message for motorists to avoid traveling on State Route 168 in Fresno County.
Rockslides and flooding have plagued California after the region was slammed by a series of storms.
CHP Fresno shared video of a rockslide on Highway 168 that prompted the closure of the four-lane road.
"Avoid travel to Shaver Lake and above if at all possible!," said CHP.