Dramatic video shows rockslide, flooding on Route 168 in Fresno County

The California Highway Patrol issued a dire message for motorists to avoid traveling on State Route 168 in Fresno County.

Rockslides and flooding have plagued California after the region was slammed by a series of storms.

CHP Fresno shared video of a rockslide on Highway 168 that prompted the closure of the four-lane road.

"Avoid travel to Shaver Lake and above if at all possible!," said CHP.