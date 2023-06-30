Draymond Green reportedly signs new contract with Warriors

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors have reportedly agreed to a new contract, according to ESPN.

Green, one of the team's big three stars with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, had opted out of his contract weeks earlier.

The power forward and the Warriors agreed to a four-year $100 million contract with another option to opt out of the contract in his final season.

Green has been with the team for 11 years and has four NBA championships under his belt.

Green earlier said he wanted to stay with the team but "emphasized the importance of fair compensation."