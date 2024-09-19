Dreamforce to stay in San Francisco for 3 more years, Benioff says

article

Salesforce's annual Dreamforce conference will stay in San Francisco for at least three more years, CEO Marc Benioff confirmed to KTVU on Thursday.

Benioff said the company signed a three-year deal for the event to stay in San Francisco.

"We signed an agreement. We’re going to be here for three more years as long as it remains safe and secure and trusted. We’re going to keep coming back," Benioff said.

The event kicked off this week at the Moscone Center, drawing thousands to the city.

Benioff, the CEO of Salesforce, has hinted in previous years that the event may leave San Francisco due to homelessness and drug use in the city.

The conference brings tech leaders, artificial intelligence experts, politicians and other public figures to San Francisco each year.

Earlier this week, the Salesforce CEO reaffirmed the company's commitment to San Francisco, saying the city is the hub of AI development, where inspiration and innovation are constantly around the corner.

"I really think that being in San Francisco, you're having those moments all the time," said Benioff. "This is the home of all of the greatest computer scientists and breakthroughs that are happening."

The annual conference brings an estimated 40,000 visitors to San Francisco each year, generating $90 million in revenue.



