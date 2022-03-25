Drive-by shooting outside Bayview SF pizza parlor injures 3, including DoorDash driver

San Francisco police are investigating a triple shooting that sent three people to the hospital.

This happened Thursday in the city’s Bayview neighborhood along 3rd street and Kirkwood Avenue. Witnesses say it was a drive-by shooting outside Pizza Zone N Grill, a family-run business.

One of the family members told KTVU he was at the liquor store next door when he heard the sound of gunfire just after 11 p.m.

"I heard a loud gunshot sound, like a machine gun," said the family member. "It was just a scary scene, when you see people on the floor bleeding."

He said he found his brother, his brother’s friend, and a DoorDash delivery driver on the floor of the pizza parlor. They had all been hit.

Bullets went through the glass windows, they hit the walls and broke a light fixture.

All three victims were treated at the scene, and then transported to the hospital. They are all expected to be okay.

Advertisement

Police have not located the suspects or suspect vehicle. They are asking anyone with information to give them a call or text "TIP411."