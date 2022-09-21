Driver of stolen Mustang dies on San Mateo Bridge after running out of gas: CHP

The driver of a stolen Mustang died on the San Mateo Bridge early Wednesday morning after the California Highway Patrol said he likely ran out of gas.

The driver, who was being chased by San Mateo Sheriff's deputies about 4:15 a.m., had allegedly stolen a white Ford Mustang from a home in Half Moon Bay, CHP Officer Chris Barshini said.

Police on the Peninsula started pursuing him, and then kept losing sight of him, until authorities say his car literally stopped on the eastbound side of the bridge.

"We do believe the suspect ran out of gas," Barshini said.

He got out of the car, and was struck and killed by oncoming traffic.

Barshini said the original call came from homeowners in Half Moon Bay, who reported a home invasion and burglary.

Details were not given about what else might have been stolen.

The driver's identity was not immediately released.

The collision initially blocked all eastbound lanes on the bridge.

As of about 6 a.m., the far left lane had reopened but the other lanes remained closed, according to the CHP.

The driver of a stolen Mustang died on the San Mateo Bridge following a police pursuit. Sept. 21, 2022

The CHP and the San Mateo County Sheriff arrive after the driver of a stolen Mustang died on the San Mateo Bridge following a police pursuit. Sept. 21, 2022