Driver fatally crashes during pursuit in Stockton

A driver died Friday night near Stockton after leading deputies on a pursuit and crashing, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.

At about 7 p.m. deputies initiated a pursuit on a vehicle after its driver was allegedly driving recklessly in the area of Charter Way and S. Harrison Street.

Deputies alleged that the unidentified driver failed to yield and crashed at Lincoln Street and Scott's Avenue.

The driver was taken to a hospital and later was pronounced dead, police said.

A multi-agency protocol investigation was initiated and the identity of the driver was pending notification to

family as of Friday.