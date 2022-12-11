Suspected vehicle wanted in hit-and-run of Brentwood teenager

article

Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run after it allegedly struck a teenager Friday afternoon in Brentwood.

Around 3:30 at the intersection of Spruce Street and Shasta Daisy Drive, near Liberty High School, a white SUV hit a 15-year-old teenager as he walked on the crosswalk. After striking the teen, the vehicle fled immediately.

Officials said the teen sustained non-life-threatening injuries but was still hospitalized. His current condition was not immediately made available.

Officials did not specify if the teenager was a student at Liberty High School and was leaving the building.

Brentwood police are asking those who may have information to contact their Traffic Safety Unit at (925)-809-7911.