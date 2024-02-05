Driver flees after crash that kills passenger in East San Jose

article

A man driving a BMW fled after a crash that killed his passenger over the weekend in East San Jose, police said.

The collision was reported about 5:41 p.m. Saturday on Piedmont Road near Sierra Road, in the Piedmont Hills neighborhood.

A 2006 white BMW sedan was headed north on Piedmont Road when it went over the curb and hit a light pole and a tree. The man driving the car fled the scene, San Jose police said in a news release.

A woman who was a passenger in the car was taken to a hospital and later died. Her name was not released.

The crash is the city's seventh fatal collision and the seventh traffic death this year.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact Detective Leslie #4264 of the San Jose Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4264@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4654.



