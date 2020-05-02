Driver identified in solo vehicle crash that left one dead

article

The California Highway Patrol has identified a woman arrested on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter after a fatal crash in Dixon Thursday as Anita Jones-Merchant, 56, of Sacramento

The solo vehicle crash killed Floyd Merchant, 79, of Sacramento, and caused major injuries to William Jones Jr. 71, of Sacramento, and Jones-Merchant. The CHP said the three occupants of the vehicle are related.

Jones-Merchant was driving a 1997 Toyota Camry around 3 p.m. on the on-ramp to eastbound Interstate Highway 80 just west of Pitts School Road, the CHP said.

The vehicle went off the road and struck a tree and a building, callers to the CHP said.

Floyd Merchant was pronounced dead at 4:11 p.m., the Solano County coroner's office said.