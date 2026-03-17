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Driver identified after car sinks at Sausalito Yacht Harbor

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Published  March 17, 2026 3:10pm PDT
Sausalito
KTVU FOX 2
Car goes into water at Sausalito Yacht Harbor

Car goes into water at Sausalito Yacht Harbor

One person is dead and another was rescued on Monday after a crew from the Southern Marin Fire Protection District responded to a sinking vehicle submerged underwater in Sausalito.

SAUSALITO, Calif. - Authorities have identified the person who died after their vehicle went into the water Monday afternoon at the Sausalito Yacht Harbor.

The victim was 76-year-old Brian Thayer Mullins of Sausalito, according to the Marin County coroner.

The incident

What we know:

Fire crews responded at about 2:38 p.m. to reports of a vehicle with occupants that had entered the water near the harbor, officials said.

By the time crews arrived, the vehicle was about 10 feet underwater. One person inside the vehicle managed to escape before it sank, while another remained inside.

The fire department initiated a dive operation. The person who escaped was brought onto a dock, where lifesaving measures were performed.

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Driver pronounced dead

The Sausalito Police Department said the driver was pulled from the vehicle and taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The survivor was evaluated at the scene.

The survivor was evaluated at the scene.

At least one firefighter suffered minor injuries during the response.

Authorities are investigating what caused the vehicle to enter the water.

The Source: This story was written based on information from the  Sausalito Police Department and Southern Marin Fire Protection District.

Sausalito