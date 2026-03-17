Driver identified after car sinks at Sausalito Yacht Harbor

Authorities have identified the person who died after their vehicle went into the water Monday afternoon at the Sausalito Yacht Harbor.

The victim was 76-year-old Brian Thayer Mullins of Sausalito, according to the Marin County coroner.

The incident

What we know:

Fire crews responded at about 2:38 p.m. to reports of a vehicle with occupants that had entered the water near the harbor, officials said.

By the time crews arrived, the vehicle was about 10 feet underwater. One person inside the vehicle managed to escape before it sank, while another remained inside.

The fire department initiated a dive operation. The person who escaped was brought onto a dock, where lifesaving measures were performed.

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Driver pronounced dead

The Sausalito Police Department said the driver was pulled from the vehicle and taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The survivor was evaluated at the scene.

The survivor was evaluated at the scene.

At least one firefighter suffered minor injuries during the response.

Authorities are investigating what caused the vehicle to enter the water.