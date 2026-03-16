Driver dies after vehicle becomes submerged in water at Sausalito Yacht Harbor

article

The Brief Two people were in a vehicle that became submerged in water at the Sausalito Yacht Harbor on Monday. One person escaped before the vehicle sank 10 feet, the driver had to be rescued, but died at the hospital. The Southern Marin Fire Protection District had help from partner agencies and a private diver. One firefighter had minor injuries.



One person is dead and another was rescued on Monday after a crew from the Southern Marin Fire Protection District responded to a sinking vehicle submerged underwater in Sausalito.

Car becomes submerged in water

What we know:

Officials from the fire department said crews responded to the incident near the Sausalito Yacht Harbor at around 2:38 p.m. after receiving reports that a vehicle with occupants inside went in the water.

By the time they got there, officials said the vehicle was about 10-feet underwater. One person who was inside the vehicle managed to escape before it sank. The other person was still inside.

The fire department initiated a dive operation. The person who was rescued from the vehicle was brought onto the dock where life-saving measures were performed.

The Sausalito Police Department said it was the driver of the vehicle who remained inside and was taken to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Sausalito dive rescue. March 16, 2026. Photo courtesy Southern Marin Fire Department.

The survivor was evaluated at the scene.

Following the rescue effort, the vehicle was cleared of all people, officials confirmed.

At least one firefighter was injured during this operation. They were said to have suffered minor injuries.

Fire officials said they received mutual aid from numerous partner agencies. Police said a local private diver also helped in the rescue effort.

The U.S. Coast Guard was notified. The car was also hoisted out of the water. An environmental notification was also issued due to a car being submerged in the water.

Police said the identity of the driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, police said.

Last week, the Southern Marin Fire Department responded to a similar vehicle recovery on Highway 37 in Novato where the driver of a car managed to self-extricate.

The Source The Southern Marin Fire Protection District, Sausalito Police Department.