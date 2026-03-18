Driver dies after speeding Audi flies off I-580 in Livermore

article

A driver died Tuesday night after his car launched off Interstate 580 highway in Livermore and plummeted down an embankment. Authorities said the man had been driving recklessly and speeding before the crash.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers received reports around 8:42 p.m. of an overturned vehicle just off westbound Interstate 580, near the Isabel Avenue off-ramp.

Featured article

Investigation details

What we know:

Responding officers located a 2003 Audi A4 convertible in a grassy field below the highway. Inside, they found the driver, a 45-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Investigators determined the man was speeding at approximately 90 mph before the car veered off the road.

Featured article

"The Audi made an aggressive maneuver to pass a slower moving Honda," CHP said in a statement. "In doing so, the driver of the Audi lost control and launched off the off-ramp over-turning multiple times down the south side embankment."

The driver of the Honda stopped at the scene and provided information to officers. Investigators have not yet determined if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.