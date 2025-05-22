Driver killed, teen hospitalized in Concord crash: CHP

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Concord Tuesday afternoon that left one driver dead, another driver injured, and a teenage passenger seriously hurt.

The backstory:

CHP Contra Costa Area officers responded at about 5:25 p.m. to Kirker Pass and Hess Roads about reports of a crash involving a Ford Fusion and a Toyota Sienna.

The Ford was being driven by a 26-year-old woman with a 14-year-old boy in the passenger seat, and the Toyota Sienna was driven by another woman, who was by herself.

Officials said the Ford driver was stopped at the westbound Hess Road intersection and tried to make a left turn onto southbound Kirker Pass Road, but drove into the path of the Toyota Sienna, which was driving northbound on Kirker Pass Road.

Dig deeper:

The woman driving the Ford died at the scene, and the teen was airlifted to a hospital with major injuries, officials said.

The driver of the Toyota sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

She and the teen are expected to recover from their injuries.

The northbound and southbound lanes of Kirker Pass Road were closed and reopened several hours later.

What we don't know:

Officials did not identify the woman who died in the crash. While the cause of the crash is under investigation, CHP officials said they ruled out intoxicated driving as a factor.

