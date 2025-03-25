Driver plows car into Alameda's The UPS Store, taken to hospital

article

The City of Alameda Fire Department is at the scene of a car into The UPS Store on Tuesday afternoon where the driver was injured.

Fire officials posted a photo of a white BMW fully inside the store located at the 2600 block of Blanding Avenue. The department posted the photo at around 3:15 p.m.

No patrons or bystanders were injured, officials said. The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital for their injuries. There was no update on their condition.

A building inspector has been asked to come to the scene of the crash.

Officials did not indicate why or what led to the driver crashing into the store.

We have reached out the Alameda Police Department for more information.

This is a developing story.