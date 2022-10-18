'Dub Nation' packs Chase for Warriors' ring ceremony and home opener

Fans arrived early at Thrive City on Tuesday to celebrate their Golden State Warriors ahead of the home opener and the team's NBA Championship ring ceremony. Pre-game festivities included live music, food, games and a giant canvas where fans could write personal messages of motivation for the season.

"I can’t wait, I can’t wait to see what happens this season," said one fan.

"When you watch them for so many years losing, and then to have this unprecedented time, 4 and 8, it’s awesome. Life is awesome," said Thomas O'Neill of Palo Alto.

Just before game time the Warriors' players and coaches received their Championship rings. Fireworks then erupted, and the crowd cheered inside Chase Center as the team's championship banner was hoisted into the rafters. Some in Dub Nation were already prepared to make some bold season predictions.

"You know this has got to be one of our best squads in a while, so I think we can repeat. It will be Warriors in six against the Brooklyn Nets." said Mark Estrada of Emeryville.

The Warriors are back in action on Friday against the Denver Nuggets.

