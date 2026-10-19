Police search for suspect who stole BMW from Dublin car wash

The Brief A thief stole a BMW X5 SUV from the Autopia Car Wash on Dublin Boulevard after a customer left the keys inside the vehicle. Surveillance video captured the suspect calmly opening the door and driving away within seconds of the car being left unattended. The vehicle owner's family and local police are asking anyone with information or who recognizes the suspect to contact law enforcement.



Police in Dublin are searching for a brazen car thief who drove off with a BMW X5 SUV lined up for a car wash over the weekend.

The incident occurred Saturday afternoon at the Autopia Car Wash on Dublin Boulevard shortly after J.R. Ibarra's nephew dropped the vehicle off to be washed. The SUV had been purchased for more than $100,000 by Ibarra's wife for his mother-in-law.

Thief steals SUV at Dublin car wash

What we know:

"We were just a little bit in shock, because this community is really nice," Ibarra said after viewing surveillance camera footage of the theft.

Surveillance video captured the suspect walking up to the unattended vehicle, opening the door, and driving away within seconds.

Local perspective:

"My nephew was sitting here, where everybody sits. You drop off your car, you leave your keys like in the seat, it's part of the process," Ibarra said. "And so nobody was watching the car for a few seconds, and he walked up to the car, opened the door really calmly, and just drove away."

Car Wash response

In a statement to KTVU on Sunday, Autopia Car Wash owner Burges Kerawalla said the business prefers that customers wait with their vehicles until an attendant arrives, though customers can leave keys inside out of convenience.

What they're saying:

"During our 30 years in business, our customers and their vehicles have always been a top priority," Kerawalla said. "We are cooperating with local law enforcement as they investigate. We are in contact with the vehicle's owner and will continue to support them however we can as this is resolved."

Ibarra noted that patrons have long felt comfortable leaving keys in their vehicles at the location because similar thefts had not occurred there before.

"It’s disappointing, because like in this community that has never really happened before at this car wash, so the patrons that come here feel really comfortable, like they know all the employees, and everybody leaves their keys in the seat," Ibarra said. "So, you know, you don’t expect your car to get stolen here."

According to employees, the suspect has a distinctive tattoo featuring an Aztec calendar on his stomach. Ibarra hopes his family's experience serves as a warning to other drivers.

"They shouldn’t leave their keys in a car seat, even at a car wash, because it can get stolen," Ibarra said.

What we don't know:

The suspect has not been located.