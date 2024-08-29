Dublin PG&E outage affects 5 schools
DUBLIN, Calif. - A PG&E outage in Dublin is affecting close to 7,000 customers, including five schools.
The outage was reported about 8:45 a.m., PG&E said.
Five schools in the Dublin Unified School District – Kolb, Green, Amador, Cottonwood, and Emerald – are those without power, the district reported.
If power is not restored by noon, these schools will close at 12:30 p.m., the district said. Lunch will be made available if that happens.
Some parents have already been called to pick up their children.
PG&E said they don't know what's causing the outage or when power will be restored.