Dublin PG&E outage affects 5 schools

A PG&E outage in Dublin is affecting close to 7,000 customers, including five schools.

The outage was reported about 8:45 a.m., PG&E said.

Five schools in the Dublin Unified School District – Kolb, Green, Amador, Cottonwood, and Emerald – are those without power, the district reported.

If power is not restored by noon, these schools will close at 12:30 p.m., the district said. Lunch will be made available if that happens.

Some parents have already been called to pick up their children.

PG&E said they don't know what's causing the outage or when power will be restored.